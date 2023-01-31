RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Hoke County Commissioner Lonnie Baldwin has died, the chairman of the board of commissioners said Tuesday.

Baldwin’s age and cause of death were not immediately available.

The U.S. Army veteran who told his local newspaper that he spent 25 years working in information science technology at academic libraries was elected as a Democrat in 2020.

Board chair Allen Thomas Jr. issued the following statement in response to Baldwin’s death:

“We are all deeply saddened by the passing of Commissioner Baldwin. This is a tremendous loss for all of us. Commissioner Baldwin faithfully served Hoke County for over two years, and dedicated his life to serving and helping others. Commissioner Baldwin’s strong leadership and deep compassion for people made him a valued member on the Hoke County Board of Commissioners.”

“The Hoke County Board of Commissioners always had the deepest respect and admiration for Commissioner Baldwin, and we were honored and proud to work with him throughout the years. He will be greatly missed by the Hoke County Board of Commissions and the Staff of Hoke County Government.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the late Commissioner’s wife Ava and his children as they grieve their loss.”