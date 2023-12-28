RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is wanted for multiple charges including kidnapping and assault after conducting a robbery, Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said deputies and emergency medical services went to the 9000 block of Fayetteville Road for a reported strong-armed robbery Saturday. The suspect has been identified as James Curtis Shipman.

A victim of the robbery told deputies they were in a fight with Shipman according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Shipman is wanted for the following:

Attempted common law robbery,

Second degree kidnapping,

Assault on female, and

Simple assault.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call 911 or the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office (910)875-5111. You may also provide an anonymous tip, by calling the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line (910)878-1100. This investigation is on-going at this time.