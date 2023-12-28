RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is wanted for multiple charges including kidnapping and assault after conducting a robbery, Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff’s office said deputies and emergency medical services went to the 9000 block of Fayetteville Road for a reported strong-armed robbery Saturday. The suspect has been identified as James Curtis Shipman.
A victim of the robbery told deputies they were in a fight with Shipman according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said Shipman is wanted for the following:
- Attempted common law robbery,
- Second degree kidnapping,
- Assault on female, and
- Simple assault.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call 911 or the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office (910)875-5111. You may also provide an anonymous tip, by calling the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line (910)878-1100. This investigation is on-going at this time.