Hoke County detectives investigate fatal shooting off Highway 401

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is dead following a shooting Monday just off Highway 401 in Raeford, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were called to the 200-block of Flagstone Lane, which is a street that runs behind a commercial building on Highway 401 near Pittman Church Grove Road.

Malan Adhim Morshed was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville where he later died.

Detectives are still on the scene.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.

