Hoke County detectives investigate fatal shooting off Highway 401

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is dead following a shooting Monday just off Highway 401 in Raeford, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were called to the 200-block of Flagstone Lane, which is a street that runs behind a commercial building on Highway 401 near Pittman Church Grove Road.

Malan Adhim Morshed was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville where he later died.

Detectives are still on the scene.

