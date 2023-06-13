RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hoke County felon faces drug and firearms charges after deputies say they busted him with marijuana and two guns.

The sheriff’s office announced the arrest of Martell Deon Murphy of Lumber Bridge on Tuesday.

He faces two charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon along with single counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say they executed a search warrant June 9 in the 8200 block of Balfour Road, where they say they found marijuana and the two weapons.

He is being held at the Hoke County Detention Center on a $50,000 secured bond.