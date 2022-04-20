RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hoke County man has been arrested more than four months after authorities say someone shot a gun into cars at a Raeford gas station.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Aaron Goode Jr., 28, was arrested for his role in a Dec. 12 incident that saw a person shoot a gun at a car.

He is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and received an $823,000 secured bond.

Deputies originally said an unknown person fired a gun at a car that night in the public vehicular area of the Zip N Mart gas station in Raeford.

That came shortly before dispatchers received a call saying someone shot at their car when they drove past the same gas station.

A total of two cars were shot at and belonged to women 26 and 21 years of age, respectively.

Deputies said no one was injured when detectives with the sheriff’s office arrived on the scene.

Goode currently has a court date of May 2.