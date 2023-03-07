WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hoke County felon who fled a traffic stop has pleaded guilty to having a gun at the time.

The U.S. Department of Justice says 26-year-old William Lawrence Bethea Jr. entered his plea Tuesday to a charge of felony possession of a firearm before U.S. District Judge Loretta C. Biggs.

He faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 16.

Prosecutors say Bethea was not allowed to have a gun because he previously had been convicted in Cumberland County of felony common law robbery.

They say he fled when Hoke County deputies pulled him over in January and tossed his gun that was found by the pursuing detective. He was arrested days later on a federal warrant.