Hoke County grandfather charged with rape of child

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hoke County grandfather is in jail after authorities say he raped a child.
Billy Bronson was arrested and charged with statutory rape and indecent liberties with a child, according to a release from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.
Bronson is currently being held at the Hoke County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.
Investigators say if you have any information pertaining to the case, contact Captain Steven Blakley at 910-875-5111.
