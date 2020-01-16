Hoke County grandfather charged with rape of child

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hoke County grandfather is in jail after authorities say he raped a child.

Billy Bronson was arrested and charged with statutory rape and indecent liberties with a child, according to a release from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

Bronson is currently being held at the Hoke County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

Investigators say if you have any information pertaining to the case, contact Captain Steven Blakley at 910-875-5111.

