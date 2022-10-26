RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said a lockdown was active at Hoke County High School on Wednesday afternoon and has since been lifted.
The sheriff’s office said a driver failed to pull over for blue lights and sirens near the intersection of Palmer Street and Laurinburg Road, causing a crash. HCSO said that driver then ran away from the scene. Hoke County High School said in a Facebook post that the suspect ran towards their campus.
As precaution, Hoke County High School was placed on lockdown until police were able to clear the scene.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect was apprehended shortly before 2 p.m. No information has been provided on who the suspect is or what charges they may face.
More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.