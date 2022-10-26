RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said a lockdown was active at Hoke County High School on Wednesday afternoon and has since been lifted.

The sheriff’s office said a driver failed to pull over for blue lights and sirens near the intersection of Palmer Street and Laurinburg Road, causing a crash. HCSO said that driver then ran away from the scene. Hoke County High School said in a Facebook post that the suspect ran towards their campus.

Hoke County High School in Raeford. (Justin Moore/CBS 17)

As precaution, Hoke County High School was placed on lockdown until police were able to clear the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was apprehended shortly before 2 p.m. No information has been provided on who the suspect is or what charges they may face.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.