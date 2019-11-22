Hoke County homicide suspect arrested, deputies say

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Hoke County deputies have arrested a man wanted in connection with a homicide.

John Brian Rockholt was arrested at 4:39 a.m. on Friday morning at a location that deputies say was under surveillance. He is charged with first-degree murder.

Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said the homicide investigation stems from an incident in the 400-block of Noble Drive.

Rockholt is being held at the Hoke County Detention Center without bond.

