RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hoke County hospital has renamed a room and created a scholarship in honor of its late sheriff.

Cape Fear Valley Health’s Hoke Hospital held the ceremony to honor Sheriff Hubert Peterkin on Tuesday.

“He loved his community, and it was expressed by way of the service he gave as a career law enforcement officer,” said Dr. Roxie Wells, the hospital’s president. “He was dedicated to ensuring justice for victims of crime and their families, but he was just as passionate about ensuring justice through the legal system for those who committed crimes.”

The hospital’s Sheriff Hubert Peterkin Community Room is on the second floor of the facility and is adorned by a bronze plaque outside it.

The Sheriff Hubert Peterkin Memorial Scholarship will provide a $1,000 scholarship for the dependent of a law enforcement officer in the county who will pursue a degree in health sciences at a two- or four-year college.

Peterkin worked in law enforcement for 34 years and lived his entire life in Hoke County, becoming sheriff in 2002. He died on Oct. 22, 2021, from complications from surgery and had been battling cancer, family members said.