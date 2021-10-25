Hoke County HS community remembers 2 students who died over the weekend

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Two 11th graders at Hoke County High School who died over the weekend were honored before Monday night’s soccer game.

There was a moment of silence and a slideshow with pictures of the two students, who school officials identified as Britany Carolina Munoz Ramirez and Ailton Sebastian Tirado-Martinez. Both students played soccer for the school.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said the two were found dead inside a parked car near Don Steed Elementary School in Raeford. Ramon Capote played cornerback alongside Martinez. He said he was a player talented beyond his years.

“I always told him, ‘You know, you’re gonna be the one out of your school to go Division I. You’re gonna be the one that’s gonna make it,'” Capote said. “And you know, I’m really sad he’s not here with us anymore, but I’m sure he would’ve achieved the goal.”

During Monday night’s game, there was a table on the sidelines with a portrait of him, his framed jersey, flowers, balloons, and teddy bears.

“It just, it hurt. It hurt to really hear that news and I had just saw him on Friday,” Capote said.

Capt. Steven Blakley, Hoke County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Detectives, said the call came in around 9 a.m. Sunday. He said the car was running when EMS arrived, and does not know at this time if carbon monoxide was a factor. He said it appears to be an accident.

Blakley said the medical investigation will be able to give more answers as to what happened.