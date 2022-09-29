RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hoke County man accused of firing a gun into a car is in custody, authorities say.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Glenn Cummings Jr. faces felony charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm into an occupied building or vehicle.

He was being held at the county’s detention center on a $50,000 secured bond.

Deputies say his arrest came after an incident Monday in the 600 block of Haire Road, where they responded to a call about a man with a gun.

They say they spoke to a victim who said shots were fired into their vehicle, saw the damage to the car and contacted a possible suspect.

Deputies say Cummings was arrested Wednesday after they executed a search warrant.