RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Monday for multiple drug charges after a woman overdosed at his home, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, deputies and paramedics responded to the 5000 block of Pittman Grove Church Road regarding an overdose. Deputies said EMS arrived and began life-saving measures on a woman now identified as Stephanie Kay Drotar.

The sheriff’s office said life-saving measures were unsuccessful and Drotar died at the scene. Narcotics investigators with the Hoke County Criminal Division responded and began investigating.

The property owner, Robert Angus Pittman Jr. was uncooperative and a search warrant was obtained for the residence, according to investigators.

During the search, detectives found a shotgun, a handgun and a rifle. The sheriff’s office said Pittman Jr. is a convicted felon and was not allowed to have a firearm. He was taken into custody.

Detectives said they also found marijuana, actively growing marijuana plants, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Pittman Jr. was charged with:

Three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute schedule VI controlled substance

Manufacture schedule VI substance

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Pittman Jr. was placed in the Hoke County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

The initial call of the drug overdose remains under investigation. If you have any information, contact Detective Chavis at 910-875-5111.