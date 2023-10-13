PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Hoke County man turned himself into authorities on Thursday in connection to a child sex crimes case.

According to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office, detectives and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations conducted a knock and talk on the 100 block of Hillcreek Drive in Parkton back in May 2022 in reference to child sexual abuse material.

After the SBI and the sheriff’s office received the tip, detectives interviewed the person of interest, later identified as Anthony D. Smith, deputies said.

In October 2023, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division reviewed the content of the electronics and charged Smith with 16 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies then contacted Smith, who ultimately came to the sheriff’s office on Thursday to turn himself in, according to deputies.

He’s being held at the Hoke County Detention Center and received a $50,000 secured bond.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Lt. Sullivan at (910) 875-5111.