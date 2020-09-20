Hoke County man arrested in Mississippi on 332 charges mostly related to child sex crimes, sheriff says

ETTA, MISSISSIPPI (WNCN) – A Hoke County man who fled the state was arrested in Mississippi on more than 330 charges mostly relating to sex offenses with a child, the sheriff’s office said Sunday.
On Aug. 7, Hoke County detectives responded to a reported juvenile sexual assault along the 1000 bock of Fairfield Circle in Raeford. Sheriff Hubert A. Peterkin said the investigation resulted in the sheriff’s office obtaining 156 warrants.
Joshuah Taylor Bradshaw then fled North Carolina. He was apprehended in Etta, Mississippi by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Peterkin said Sunday.
Bradshaw was extradited back to Raeford. He faces 332 charges in total and was given a $20 million bond, the sheriff said.
Bradshaw’s charges are:
- 12 counts of statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult
- 12 counts of taking indecent liberties with children
- 12 counts of crimes against nature
- 12 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor
- 144 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor
- 144 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor
Bradshaw is due in court on Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. Peterkin said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
