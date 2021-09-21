Hoke County man charged after fentanyl, meth found during drug bust, sheriff’s office says

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hoke County man arrested during a drug bust at his home on Monday is facing multiple drug and other charges, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Leeshawn Allen (Hoke County Detention Center)

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a narcotics investigation and executed a search warrant at the home of Michael Leeshawn Allen, 41, in the 600-block of Reservation Road in Aberdeen.

According to the sheriff’s office, “Allen was also a fugitive from justice with outstanding probation warrants and arrest warrants out of Moore County.”

Allen was found at his home during the search. In addition to finding the suspect, investigators also located “trafficking amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and assorted drug paraphernalia,” the sheriff’s office said.

Allen was arrested without incident and taken to the Hoke County Detention Center where he was then charged with trafficking Schedule I controlled substance (fentanyl), possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, possess drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a dwelling for the sell/delivery of controlled substance.

Allen was also served with the outstanding warrants from Moore County as well as warrants for absconding from probation/parole.

He is being held in the detention center under a $500,000 secured bond, authorities said.