RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is in the Hoke County Jail after he was charged with child-sex offenses stemming from a 2022 investigation.

Hoke County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 1400 block of Darby Drive on April 2, 2022, in reference to a report of a sex offense. Darby Drive is about 15 miles west of Fayetteville.

During the course of the investigation from 2022, a total of three juvenile victims reported being sexually assaulted by the suspect on multiple occasions, the sheriff’s office said.

On Friday, warrants were obtained for the arrest of suspect, Jose Ramon Gonzalez on two counts of indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child.

Gonzalez was arrested Tuesday and received a $125,000 secured bond.