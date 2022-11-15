RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hoke County man has been arrested on child pornography charges, authorities say.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Justin Cole Stoudt was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He received a $50,000 secured bond.

Deputies say the investigation began May 4 when sheriff’s detectives and the State Bureau of Investigations interviewed Stoudt after receiving a tip about child sexual abuse material.

The sheriff’s office says its criminal investigative division then charged Stoudt in October after reviewing the contents of his electronic devices.