RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hoke County man was busted for having meth and other drug items on Friday, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, members of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit and Sheriff’s Emergency response team executed a narcotic search warrant in the 100 block of Hickory Drive in Raeford.

Detectives said the search warrant was obtained after an investigation of illegal drugs being sold at the residence.

Detectives found Jerry Wayne Scott, 69, inside the residence. Deputies said after Scott saw law enforcement, he threw a rifle on the ground.

After searching the home, detectives found methamphetamine, marijuana, and several items of drug paraphernalia including scales, bags, and smoking devices.

Scott was arrested and charged with:

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,

possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine,

maintaining a dwelling for the sell/delivery of controlled substances, and

two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was transported to the Hoke County Detention Center and received a $100,000 secured bond.