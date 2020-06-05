Hoke County rallies ahead of George Floyd’s memorial Saturday in Raeford

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The small town of Raeford will be in the national spotlight Saturday during George Floyd’s memorial at Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters.

The public viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Special coverage: George Floyd protests

Hoke County residents hosted a Black Lives Matter protest in Raeford Friday afternoon.

Hoke County’s NAACP president Jackie McLean said they’re ready to show the world they can come together and do the right thing for all people.

“I love Hoke County,” McLean said. “We’ve come together to align with one another to say to the world that we here in Hoke County believe in freedom, we believe in justice, and we believe that George Floyd should get justice.”

Raeford’s Police Chief Marc Godwin and Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin joined fellow officers and community members to march side-by-side.

“I believe everybody has the same message, and we’re all in one accord,” Godwin said.

Brittany Broeker brought her 5-year-old daughter Abigail along to stand up for their friends and neighbors.

“Everyone is peaceful. They’re nice, kind. I mean, we are all coming together as a community,” Broeker said. “Hoke County is great.”

Peterkin said that’s how a protest should be.

“Our goal is to make sure this family not only be allowed to grieve the way they need to grieve but know that we care,” Peterkin said. “We aren’t going to do anything to set any type of atmosphere of negativity or hate or rioting.”

Peterkin said he’ll be one of the speakers at the memorial, along with family members, local and state leaders.

More headlines from CBS17.com: