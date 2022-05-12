LAURINBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service arrested a suspect on Wednesday that was reported to have sexually assaulted a teen in January.

A 15-year-old girl was treated for injuries relating to sexual assault at Scotland Memorial Hospital in Hoke County on Jan 19.

The sheriff’s office said the assault occurred the day prior.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said it arrived at the hospital that day and has been investigating ever since.

It has led investigators to the arrest of 47-year-old Desmond Earl Knight.

He was charged with felony statutory rape – age 13,14 or 15 and is being held in the Hoke County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office said more charges are expected.

Officials also did not say what led to the arrest of Knight.