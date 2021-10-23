Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin passes away from surgical procedure, cancer

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Hubert Peterkin, the Hoke County Sheriff since 2002, passed away Friday from surgical complications, a press release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

The release also said his family stated Peterkin had been battling cancer.

“It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin who died recently during a surgical procedure. His family (also) stated that the Sheriff had been battling cancer for some time,” Stephanie Hopkins, a Wake County candidate for Sheriff in next years upcoming

election, said.

Peterkin’s sister, Hazel Peterkin Ware, took to Facebook saying “Tonight was a night I was not looking to hear this type of news…this is unbelievable. Please keep the Peterkin family in prayer,” in a post approximately four hours ago.

Peterkin was the Hoke County sheriff since 2002 and served in law enforcement for more than 30 years, also as part of the Fayetteville Police Department.

Additionally, Durham sheriff, Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead, spoke of his friend, and work partner.

“It is with a heavy heart I remember my dear friend and colleague, Dr. Hubert A. Peterkin. We were very close personally and professionally as Sheriffs representing our respective counties of Hoke and Durham,” he said in a press release. “Sheriff Peterkin was one of the longest serving Sheriffs in North Carolina – for close to 20 years he represented his constituents in Hoke County with class and dignity.”

He spoke on his leadership with the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association (NCSA) and how it was always Peterkin’s vision to represent all people.

“I recall an early conversation in 2019 when Sheriff Peterkin told me, ‘We’re not Republican sheriffs. We’re not Democratic sheriffs. We are sheriffs. We represent all people.’ He was always available to provide guidance and counsel to any sheriff, especially a newly elected sheriff like myself,” Birkhead said.