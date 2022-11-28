RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a residence that happened Friday.

Deputies responded to the 300 block of Phillipi Church Road in reference to a report of a man with a gun, the sheriff’s office said.

Upon arrival, deputies canvassed the area and were made aware of a residence that had been shot at. The sheriff’s office said six adults were in the residence at the time of the shooting. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

If anyone has any further information regarding this case, please contact Hoke County Sheriff’s Det. McBryde at (910) 875-5111.