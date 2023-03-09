Surveillance photo of the suspect who broke into the Raeford Family Dollar. (Hoke Co. Sheriff’s Office)

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect linked to a break-in at a Family Dollar store.

Around 1:52 a.m. on Sunday, someone broke into the store at 4522 Fayetteville Road in Raeford took several items. The suspect appeared to be stealing mostly tobacco products, the sheriff’s office said.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Det. A. Spence at (910) 479-3835 or call and leave a name/information on TIP line (910)878-1100.