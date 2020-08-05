Hoke County students recap first day back at school under COVID-19 restrictions

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Some Hoke County students are wrapping up their first day of in person classes under the COVID-19 restrictions.

More than half of the 450 Sandhoke Early College High School students chose to attend two days of in person classes a week.

They are required to wear masks, get their temperature checked and maintain social distance.

“It’s a work in progress that’s the best way I can describe it,” said teacher Brandon Payton.

Payton has 16 students in the classroom today, and about 26 students attending online.

“It’s never a bad thing to learn something new,” Payton said. “This is a trial and error so I want to definitely do everything I can to make the best of what I have to work with.”

The hallways are now one direction only.

“The whole walking process I have never had to experience that when I was here, like this is weird,” said student Sovere Torrence.

“I mean I’m excited to be back, but it’s kind of difficult, you have to be aware of your surroundings,” said student Sa’Nya Polo. “It just feels disconnected from what we would normally be.”

Students we talked with say they learn better in person, so they chose the hybrid option.

“I would rather be here in person because I’m a visual learner,” Torrence said.

“I didn’t want COVID-19 to put my grades in jeopardy,” Polo said.

“We are cautiously optimistic for a great school year,” said Hoke County Schools Director of Public Relations Jodie Bryant. “I think students are looking forward to getting back in school and getting some of their normal back.”