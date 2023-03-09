RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hoke County teenager accused of stealing a car and ramming it into a deputy’s vehicle two months ago has been arrested, authorities say.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday disclosed the arrest of 18-year-old Elijah Ravenell of Raeford that stemmed from the incident Jan. 30.

His arrest came after deputies say they were told a stolen vehicle was spotted near Wayside Road, then found the car parked at a convenience store.

Deputies say when they approached the vehicle, the driver attempted to escape by ramming the car into a vehicle belonging to the sheriff’s office, then fled on foot and was apprehended immediately.

Deputies say they recovered firearms and other stolen items from inside the car.

They say a child who also was present was taken into custody before being released to a parent. Deputies say additional charges and arrests are expected.

Ravenell faces two charges of possessing a stolen gun, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, two counts of injury to personal property and single counts of carrying a concealed gun and resisting a public officer.

He also was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction following a gun-related incident on Jan. 13.

Ravenell was being held Thursday in the Hoke County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.