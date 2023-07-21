RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A victim’s vehicle was shot into during an armed robbery Thursday in Raeford and deputies arrested a man and a woman after a high-speed chase, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday shortly after 3:45 p.m., deputies responded to the 200 block of Ben Austin Road in Raeford regarding an armed robbery.

The victim gave the deputies a description of the suspect and told them the suspect was driving a dark gray Dodge Charger. The sheriff’s office said deputies found a possible suspect vehicle in the area of the incident and a high-speed vehicle pursuit began.

The sheriff’s office said the victim suffered minor injuries in the armed robbery and said items were stolen from him. He told deputies that someone shot once inside the victim’s vehicle before fleeing.

A short time later, two suspects were detained and were transported to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office where they declined to speak with detectives.

DaVonte Xavier Grace, 28, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm enclosure to incite fear, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He received a $125,000 secured bond.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol also cited Grace for traffic violations.

Jalissa Danny Dixon, 25, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy. She received a $75,000 secured bond.