RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hoke County woman struck it big with a Cash 5 ticket.

Tawanna Croker, of Raeford, won the $100,000 jackpot with a ticket she bought at the Kingsway on North Aspen Street in Lincolnton, according to NC Education Lottery officials.

Officials said Croker matched all five white balls in Saturday’s drawing.

After state and federal taxes, Croker took home $71,250.