RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hoke County man is in custody after authorities say he had what they believe to be crack cocaine, a rifle and a quarter of a pound of marijuana.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Bennie Junior Bandy, 44, was being held at the county detention center on a $150,000 bond.

He faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Bandy was arrested on April 13 after deputies searched his house in Red Springs. Deputies said the search turned up the marijuana, suspected crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a 300 Winchester Magnum rifle.