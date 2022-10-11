Penn and Kim Holderness during the Amazing Race finale.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh family that won The Amazing Race has now created a game that you can win, too.

The Holderness Family on Tuesday announced the launch of a game called “Family Faceoff.”

“It’s like if charades, a scavenger hunt, and karaoke had a baby,” said Kim Holderness, one half of the married couple that won the most recent season of The Amazing Race in March.

The game for two teams of people ages 8 and older consists of four categories: Guess It, Act It, Find It, and Faceoff.

Penn Holderness says the new game was developed after the family reimagined their previous game, Family Showdown, to remove the board. Mobile apps simplify the scorekeeping and timekeeping processes.