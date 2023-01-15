RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Celebrations and events across the Triangle brought people together to celebrate and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“We want to remember Dr. King’s legacy, we want to make sure that we’re honoring him the best way we know how,” said Kelsey Warren, Recreation Specialist with Durham Parks and Recreation.

Warren said it’s the first time the ‘MLK Celebrating the Legacy Through the Arts’ event was held back in-person at W.D. Hill Recreation Center in Durham since the start of the pandemic.

Warren said the celebration included several performances, art displays and guest speakers, and more than a dozen vendors.

Volunteers with Feed Durham were just one of the organizations hoping to make a direct impact on their community and remind others of Martin Luther King Jr.’s commitment to service.

“I do service year-round, day in and day out, but this is an opportunity to highlight Dr. King’s legacy and to talk about the fact that he gave his life for service,” said Katina Parker of Feed Durham.

Parker, who started the group to help provide food for families in need, said she comes from a family who was involved in the Civil Rights movement.

“I spent a lot of time studying his legacy, work and speeches,” Parker said. “Essentially, he said if you’re not willing to live a life of service, then you’re not living a life worth living.”

Parker said she and other volunteers were able to give away more than 400 pounds of produce to families during the event.

Sharing Dr. King’s values and highlighting his legacy is also why many gathered at the Cary Arts Center later Saturday afternoon.

“It’s such a great event and, being Martin Luther King, what he has done for this nation and what he represents for our culture, it’s something that is truly a blessing,” said Joseph Hancock, who attended the Town of Cary’s Dreamfest celebration with his wife on Saturday. Hancock said he attended the event to also support his daughter who helped with the ceremony.

During the holiday weekend, Hancock hopes people will be able to hold on to one thing — the dream.

“To hold on to the dream, and for younger generations to continue to learn… Our younger generations need to know about our culture and where they come from,” he said.

Kim Roberts is the Coordinator for the Martin Luther King Weekend and Black History Month for the Town of Cary.

“The Town of Cary has been celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King for the last 20 years,” she said.

Roberts said organizers wanted to make sure the celebration was even larger this year.

While the four-day celebration includes a variety of performances, speeches and more to help spread awareness, Roberts said Monday will focus specifically on service.

She said Mt. Zion Church, one of the oldest African American churches in Cary, will host a Walk of Hope to help collect personal hygiene items for Hope International which focuses on victims of abuse.

“It’s also about social justice, equality, equity, and the things he was marching for back in 1963,” Roberts said. “We just want people to remember that we still need to make some progress here in the United States.”