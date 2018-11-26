Holiday favorite 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' takes the stage in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A holiday classic many people know and love is on stage now at the Duke Energy Center in Raleigh.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is playing now through Dec. 24. You will get to see your favorite characters, including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph.
Sean Michael Jaenicke and Jack Mainsbridge stopped by our CBS 17 studio to talk with Taniya Wright about the show.
Tickets are available here.
