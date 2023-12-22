HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) – During the holiday weekend when trash may build up a little quicker than usual, Halifax County Public Utilities announced when landfills are open and when to expect trash pick-up.

The Halifax County Landfill will be closed for Christmas on Monday through Wednesday, as well as on Jan. 1.

Summit Convenience Site will be closed on Christmas Eve. All sites will open normally after Christmas Day.

For any questions or concerns about the landfill or convenience center schedules, contact Halifax County Public Utilities at 252-583-1807.

Regarding Halifax County residential trash collection, trash pick-up will not be collected on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

Instead, collection will roll to the next day, including Dec. 30 and Jan. 6.

For trash collection, place carts on the road by 6 a.m. on your pick-up day.

For questions about residential trash collection, please contact Unity of the Carolinas at 252-536-2582.