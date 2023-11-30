RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you love holiday parades during December, then the greater Triangle area has got you covered. Check out the following dates and times:

Youngsville — 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Goldsboro — 4 p.m. on Saturday. Sponsored by the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce. Parking will be closed on Center Street.

Rocky Mount — 3 p.m. on Sunday. Station Square, at 301 S. Church St., near the end of the parade route, will host a food truck rodeo in conjunction with the parade.

Rolesville — 2 p.m. on Sunday. The parade will start at Thales Academy, will move up Storage Drive to Main Street, turn left onto Main Street then right onto East Young Street, and ending at Rolesville Baptist Church.

Fuquay-Varina — 4 p.m. on Sunday in downtown. Can’t make it to the parade this year? Watch the live stream on the Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

Apex — 5 p.m. on Saturday at 237 N. Salem St. in downtown. The parade is the only nighttime holiday parade in Wake County.

Holly Springs — 10 a.m. on Dec. 9. The parade begins downtown on Main Street near the intersection at Oakhall Drive, in front of the Food Lion shopping center.

Cary — 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 on East Circle Drive.

Knightdale — 10 a.m. on Dec. 9 at First Avenue near Knightdale Station Run.

Durham — 10 a.m. on Dec. 9 on East Main Street in downtown.

Hillsborough — 7 p.m. on Sunday on North Churton Street.

Four Oaks — 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Pine Level — 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Providence — 1 p.m. on Saturday at 116 S. Center St.

Clinton — 11 a.m. on Saturday

Roseboro — 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 at the Gardens of Roseboro at 507 W. Pinewood St.

Dunn — 2 p.m. on Saturday on Broad Street in downtown.

Angier — 10 a.m. on Saturday in downtown.

Chapel Hill/Carrboro — noon on Saturday beginning on West Franklin Street in Chapel Hill heading toward Carrboro.

Mebane — 7 p.m. on Friday on East Clay Street in downtown.

Creedmoor — 11 a.m. on Saturday on Masonic Street.

Scotland Neck — 8 p.m. on Sunday on East 10th Street.

Sharpsburg — 11 a.m. on Dec. 9 on West Railroad Street.

Wilson — 11 a.m. on Saturday on Nash Street in downtown.

Siler City — 7 p.m. on Dec. 7 on Chatham Avenue in downtown.

Aberdeen — 4 p.m. on East Main Street.

Fayetteville — 10 a.m. on Dec. 9 on Person St. to Market House to Hay St. to Railroad Station.

Roanoke Rapids — 2 p.m. on Sunday on Roanoke Avenue.

Butner — 2 p.m. on Saturday on Central Avenue.

Garner — 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Henderson — 2 p.m. on Saturday on Raleigh Road.