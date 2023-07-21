ENFILED, N.C. (WNCN) — A man from Hollister was arrested Wednesday evening for having MDMA during a traffic stop, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday at 11:45 p.m., a deputy stopped a vehicle on Highway 48 near Fishing Creek Road in Enfield for a lighting violation. The sheriff’s office said the deputy could smell burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The vehicle was searched and the driver, 42-year-old Vernard Anthony Gibson, of Hollister, had MDMA Ecstasy. The sheriff’s office said Gibson had a warrant for his arrest out of Wilson County.

Gibson was arrested and charged with possession of schedule I narcotic, “MDMA Ecstasy”, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and driving without two headlamps.

He was placed in the Halifax County Jail received a $4,000 secured bond. Gibson will appear in court on July 27.