HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Holly Springs is looking to revamp their downtown.

If you take a walk in downtown Holly Springs, you can see there are a number of shops and restaurants on a part of Main Street. It’s a relatively small number, and as the population grows, the town wants to keep up with the growth.

Right now, they’re in the process of doing a study to see what people who live here want to see downtown.

They put out a survey last month.

In some of the feedback, residents requested more restaurants and shops, kid friendly places and a downtown that’s walkable.

“Holly Springs is just growing so fast,” said Aaron Prichard, Holly Springs Senior Planner. “We’ve quadrupled our population since 2000, so it’s really important to have a town center where you can hold events, you can hold festivals, you can spend a day and eat, shop, play.”

Main Street is a popular spot for those who call Holly Springs home, but also for folks from surrounding areas.

“This is just such a nice area. It’s some outdoorsy but yet inside. It’s the only place that we really have to actually do that and be part of the local community and support these local businesses,” said Sara Potter. She lives in Fuquay-Varina but visits downtown Holly Springs often.

That’s why the town is looking to revamp its village district.

Over the last 6 months they have hosted community meetings and put out surveys to get a better glimpse of what people want to see downtown.

Potter says she has teenagers and wants to see more places for youth.

“These teenagers really don’t have really a place to go to really hang out,” said Potter. “They have the ice cream shop and they have this and that but nothing like really just for them to do so I feel like we’re missing that… and a really good steakhouse.”

The town says the survey is still open on their website.

They hope to have a completed plan adopted by this fall.