SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody.

Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was wanted after a body was found late Wednesday night at the Exotic Hemp Company, located on Hwy. 50 at the Triton Village Plaza.

Haywood has been charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Police said they responded to a call around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Photos of the person of interest were released by police and posted to social media Thursday morning before Haywood turned himself in to police.

A news conference was held around 12:30 p.m. Thursday where the victim was identified as Margaret Nicole Bracey, 42. Officials did not say whether Bracy was an employee of the business. They did say the suspect will have a first court appearance at the Pender County Courthouse on Friday.

Surf City police were joined in the investigation and search by Carolina Beach and Wilmington police along with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, the State Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s Office. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surf City Police Department at (910) 328-7711.