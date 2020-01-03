Holt Brothers 7th Annual Playoff Party set for Jan. 12

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Holt Brothers Foundation’s sixth annual Playoff Party is set for January 12 at historic Reynolds Coliseum at N.C. State.

As you know, this is a special place for Torry and Terrence.

Torry is featured in the Walk of Fame there!

Click here for more info on the party

Meet CBS 17 anchors and celebrity athletes while enjoying great food, specialty cocktails, games, music and, of course, football.

Watch the game on the Jumbotron or relax in cozy lounge areas with family and friends.

If you purchase tickets onsite for the raffle, you could win two tickets to Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens, Florida, or an N.C. State Game Day Experience with Terrence and Torry Holt.

2020 Holt Brothers Playoff Party // Presented by PNC