SALEMBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A fiery explosion in Sampson County destroyed a mobile home Friday morning, according to the Salemburg Fire Department.

On Friday at 8:30 a.m., a call was dispatched for a reported explosion and house fire call near Laurel Lane and Laurel Lake Road in Salemburg.

A lieutenant with the fire department lived near the home and reported that the back of the trailer was blown out.

According to Chief Owen, a man was in the mobile home during the explosion.

Owen said the man escaped from the home and collapsed in the woods.

Fire officials and EMS said they were able to find the man by following his blood trail.

Sampson County EMS transported the man and he was flown to the UNC Burn Clinic in Chapel Hill with serious burns.

Officials said the home was destroyed during the explosion.

The cause of the fire and explosion is under investigation by the Sampson County Fire Marshal.