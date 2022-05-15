CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say a Harnett County home was sprayed with bullets in a drive-by incident Sunday for the second time this year.

Officials released video of the original drive-by shooting in January that injured a woman and left several bullet holes in a home that contained children.

The incident was reported just before 6:10 p.m. January 8 at a home at 18301 N.C. 27 near Cameron, according to a news release from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

In the video, a car can be seen driving by the home and gunfire can be heard coming from the car. At least 12 shots could be heard in the short video clip.

Two women and two children were in the home at the time of the shooting.

A woman was hit in her face by gunfire, deputies said. The injured woman was in a hospital for treatment for several days after the incident.

Now, Harnett County deputies say another drive-by gunfire incident took place at the same home early Sunday morning.

No one was injured in the most recent incident, however.

Harnett County deputies asked anyone with information about either incident to call 910-893-0140.