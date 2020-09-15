Home, vehicle set on fire in Roanoke Rapids; police say fires are suspicious

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police are searching for individuals who may be responsible for a house and vehicle fire early Tuesday.

Around 12:05 a.m., a shots fired call brought officers to a home in the 300 block of Summit Avenue

Officers later learned that a subject was calling to report his home was on fire and that someone set it on fire.

Once on scene of the house fire, officers said they observed the rear of the home engulfed in flames.

Further investigation revealed that the victim saw someone running from the area and that a vehicle was set on fire prior to the home being set on fire.

The victim was able to get the fire on the vehicle out, but the fire at his home was not able to be contained at the time.

The Roanoke Rapids Fire Department was on scene attempting to get the flames under control. The fire is considered suspicious due to the victim seeing potentially two unknown suspects running from the area after his home was set on fire.

During the investigation, a handgun that police said belonged to the victim was checked and came back stolen.

Michael Carter 36, of Roanoke Rapids was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and was placed under arrest and given a Nov. 11 court date with a bond of $5,000.

A second suspect was found to have weapons concealed on him as well.

Jose Gaytan 26, from Emporia, Virginia was in possession of a knife and a set of brass knuckles

He was cited for carrying a concealed weapon and was released.

The Roanoke Rapids Police department continues to investigate this fire and asks the public if they have any information in regards to this case to call Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444 or Det. M. Worrell at 252-533-2810.