Triton High School Homecoming royalty in a photo from Triton High School.

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Several fights temporarily stopped a North Carolina high school’s homecoming football game Friday night.

The fights broke out before 8:15 p.m. at Triton High School in Erwin as the school was playing against Fayetteville Westover, according to authorities.

Two police departments and the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fights, according to Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson.

“We are extremely embarrassed and disappointed by the actions of some last night, and we expect better behavior from students and community members,” Triton school officials wrote in a post on Facebook.

The game eventually restarted with Triton winning, 38-6.

However, the school’s homecoming dance, which was set for Friday night, has been postponed. Tickets that were purchased for the original date of the dance will be honored at the rescheduled dance, officials said.

Triton’s Homecoming King and Queen were selected — with football player Demonte King and A’Shari Watlington being selected as king and queen, respectively.

“Harnett County Schools and Triton High School do not support violent behavior and we will not tolerate fights or any type of aggressive behavior at athletic events,” part of the Triton High School statement said. “Our games should be a fun and safe environment in which families can bring their children.”

The Dunn Police Department also responded to the incident.

“We will continue to work with law enforcement on this investigation. The students involved will be disciplined according to our Code of Conduct,” Triton school officials added.