Homeless man faces murder charges after 2 killed, 1 wounded in Hoke County shooting

Damien Taylor, 29, faces two charges of first-degree murder and a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury following a weekend shooting in Hoke County, according to sheriff’s deputies. (Source: Hoke County Sheriff’s Department.)

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have charged a homeless man with murder after two people were killed and another was wounded in a weekend shooting in Hoke County.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Department said Monday that 29-year-old Damien Kewane Taylor faces two counts of first-degree murder and one charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He is being held without bond at the Hoke County Detention Center.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon along Tonya Loop near a mobile home community just off U.S. 401 Business east of Raeford, according to Capt. S. Blakley of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies identified the two men who died as Floyd Burnett Jr. and Lexter McNeill. Blakley said they were in their 30s.

Another unidentified man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds he suffered in the incident.

Officials said the motive for the shootings was unclear and the investigation is ongoing.