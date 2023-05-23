SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A homeowner shot and killed a home invasion suspect in Lee County early Tuesday, deputies said.

The incident was reported around 2:50 a.m. in the Carolina Trace neighborhood, that is a gated community south of Sanford, according to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

A 911 caller said a person was trying to enter the home.

“Deputies arrived at the residence and found a male subject that had been shot by the occupant,” the news release said.

EMS crews arrived and said the injured person died at the scene.

“The investigation is domestic related and is ongoing,” according to the news release.

No charges have been filed, deputies said.