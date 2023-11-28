SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Several firefighters battled a major gas leak that resulted in a massive fire and home evacuations in Sanford on Tuesday afternoon.

This happened in the area of Hawkins Avenue and McNeill Road, Sanford officials said around 4 p.m.

Sanford fire officials said the fire broke out after a utility crew hit a gas line.

The area is closed to traffic as crews urge people to avoid the area.

Sanford officials said some homes have been evacuated as a precaution.

“Beyond the immediate area of the gas leak and fire there is no danger to surrounding residents at this time,” according to a statement from the city of Sanford.

The Sanford Fire Department is being assisted by the North View, Deep River and Tramway Fire Departments.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.