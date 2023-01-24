RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Hoke County have begun a homicide investigation after a Raeford woman was found dead.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the investigation into the death of 29-year-old Keila Sosa Gomez last week.

Deputies and emergency personnel responded to a report of a cardiac arrest at about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 19 at 203 Village Lane in Raeford.

They found Gomez unresponsive on the ground and added that due to “obvious signs of death,” there were no signs of life-saving efforts.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office and the State Bureau of Investigations responded to the scene.

People with information about her death are asked to contact Lt. Sullivan at 910-875-5111.