Homicide investigation underway in Edgecombe County after person found shot to death

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — There is now a homicide investigation underway in Edgecombe County following a welfare check Thursday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to a home in the 3000-block of Old Battleboro Road in Rocky Mount for a welfare check this morning, the sheriff’s office said. Once at the scene, deputies found a person dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies and investigators are currently on scene at the home, according to officials.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time and it’s not clear if there are any known suspects or anyone in custody.

If you have any information regarding the homicide you are asked to contact the Edegecome Count Sheriff’s Office communications at (252)641-7911.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.