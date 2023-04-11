HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — The town of Hope Mills is remembering its former Commissioner, Doris Luther, who passed away.

Luther, who served as Commissioner from 2003-11, is remembered by the town as a “public servant” who “so loved the Town of Hope Mills,” the town announced in her death notice on Tuesday.

Luther’s hard work and dedication to the town was commemorated and remembered by its board room being renamed after and her husband: The William F. “Bill” Luther, Jr. & Doris Luther Board Meeting Room. The meeting room was updated on July 10, 2017.

Doris Luther (Town of Hope Mills).

Flags were lowered in Hope Mills on Tuesday in her honor.