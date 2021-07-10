‘Horrible thing’ — neighbors say after elderly couple killed in Moore County home; $2,000 reward offered

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) – A double homicide investigation is underway after an elderly couple was found murdered inside their home, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said.

D.P. Black, 91, and Mary Lou Black, 86, were found dead just before 6 p.m. Friday at their home on Roseland Road just outside of Aberdeen.

“It’s just horrible that that happened to them, or to anybody, but certainly to senior citizens to be invaded in their house, that’s just a horrible thing,” said Paul Estes, who lives in the neighborhood.

According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, family members spoke with them earlier in the day Friday.

“Mrs. Black normally picks up one of their employees and she didn’t show up, so he called and was concerned why she didn’t show up, so our deputies were called to do a welfare check,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields. “Mr. Black was found on the porch, Mrs. Black was found in the house.”

Fields didn’t say how they died but mentioned the Blacks were well-known businesses owners in Moore County, and well-loved in their community.

“They were just great people, very loyal to the community here and to their local churches,” he said.

“Mr. Black was into several businesses, heavy equipment as you can see here that he had,” Fields said, pointing to the equipment the couple stored on a parcel of land across from their home. “And he had workers that would come in daily and different ones that he hired. What I call day employees that would come in and do odd jobs, things like that.”

Deputies and Aberdeen police were back at the crime scene on Saturday combing the area for clues. When CBS 17 asked Fields if the investigation is focused on the couple’s employees, he said they are “following all leads.”

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $2,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction for the murders.

“I would say over 100 phone calls have already come in. We’re getting some tips, some good information, a lot of it is repetitive, but that’s OK,” said Fields. “That little old lead that could break it for us. So we still urge folks if they know something, or hear something, please call us.”

Moore County Chief Deputy Richard Maness said deputies will be at the home on Sunday to continue the investigation.

Deputies ask anyone with information that may assist with the investigation to call the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-2931.