RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In one of the states most hotly contested races Bo Hines, whom former president Trump endorsed, won the Republican nomination for the House seat in District 13.

This race became a test of whether former President Trump’s endorsement was enough to get political newcomer Bo Hines the votes he needed to secure the Republican nomination. In a field of 8 candidates, Hines’ campaign said the former President’s endorsement gave the 26 year old a big bump in the polls, but for much of the night there appeared to be a very narrow gap between Hines and DeVan Barbour, a Johnston county native. At the end of the night, Barbour was about 10 points behind Hines.

Now with the primary over, Republicans are looking toward November.

Charles Dingee, the chairman of the 13th Congressional Distrit for the North Carolina Republican party talked about the November election. “It’s definitely critical,” he said. “I think this is going to be one of the more competitive races; there is no incumbent in the seat right now, so this race will be critical for us here in North Carolina and hopefully retaking the house for the Republican party in November.”

The November election is considered a potential tossup between Democrats and Republicans in this newly drawn 13th district, which includes Johnston County as well as parts of Wake, Harnett, and Wayne counties.